Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has shared the post on Instagram for the first time after an inquiry by the Norcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Bollywood Drugs Connection case. All social media users are trolling him on this post of Rakul. Rakul, who has been very active on social media, has posted his picture on Instagram after a month.

Rakul is seen doing yoga in this photo. Wrote the caption with the picture from the actress – Go ahead, pull, strength and move forward. Along with this, Rakul has also used a heart emoji. All this social media users of Rakul are trolling him about drugs. One user wrote – Give me drugs, give me drugs and give me drugs. Another user wrote – Effect after overdose. Another user wrote- Hey someone will talk about the drugs effect. However, all the users tweeting in support of Rakul have described him as ‘true inspiration’.

Earlier, Rakul shared an Instagram post on September 10. In which she is seen doing yoga. Rakul wrote the caption with the photo- “Keep the mind calm and let the soul speak. Meditation connects you to the universe inside you. Good morning.”

Let us tell you that in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the NCB team regarding the drugs angle. Apart from Rakul, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also been questioned. These days Rakul is in his home town Hyderabad.