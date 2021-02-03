B.e protests in Russia after the conviction of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyj have been arrested since Tuesday, according to a non-governmental organization. In Moscow alone, the police took 946 protesters into custody on Tuesday, the organization OVD-Info said. There were 207 arrests in St. Petersburg. Hundreds of emergency services could be seen in pictures

After the verdict was announced on Tuesday, there were protests by thousands of Navalnyjj supporters, especially in Moscow and St Petersburg. In Moscow, hundreds of people marched through the streets that evening. In choruses, they called the head of state Vladimir Putin a “thief”. Cars honked in solidarity with the protests.

Dragged out of taxis by the police

Security forces sometimes used force against the demonstrators. Western media correspondents watched police beat protesters with rubber truncheons. Videos released by Russian media showed demonstrators being driven through the streets by police and followed into the subway. Videos also showed citizens being dragged out of taxis by police officers. Videos on social networks showed how supporters of Navalnyj were led away by security forces in the center of the Russian capital and taken to police buses.



Police arrest a supporter of Navalnyj in Red Square.

:



Image: dpa





A court in Moscow had decided in a politically motivated process that Navalnyj must now serve a suspended sentence in a prison camp.

Probation broken due to poison attack

Navalnyj was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in 2014 on charges of embezzlement, but the sentence was suspended. Among other things, the 44-year-old was accused of having broken his probation conditions because he had not reported to the authorities twice a month during his stay in Germany as ordered.

Navalnyj had been treated in a Berlin hospital after a poison attack in Siberia. The attack with a nerve poison almost killed him, and Navalniyj blames the Kremlin for the attack.

“Far from any rule of law”

A previous house arrest is deducted from the three and a half year suspended sentence. According to Navalnyj’s lawyer Olga Mikhailova, this amounts to “approximately” two years and eight months in prison. Immediately after the verdict was announced, supporters of Putin’s most important opponent called for demonstrations. Tens of thousands of people had already demonstrated against Putin over the past two weekends across the country. Just last Sunday, according to human rights activists, there were more than 5,500 arrests during demonstrations for Navalnyj across the country.

The ruling caused international outrage. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) demanded Navalnyj’s immediate release. The verdict is “far removed from any rule of law,” wrote Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert in the online service Twitter. Navalnyj must be “released immediately,” and violence against peaceful demonstrators must stop.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stated that Navalnyj must be released “immediately and unconditionally”. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the prison sentence for the opposition member “in the strongest terms”.

Russian government rejects criticism

The Russian government rejected international criticism of the verdict as “interference”. Russian news agencies quoted a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry as saying that the demands of “Western colleagues” for Navalnyi’s release were “disconnected from reality”.

Navalnyj had vehemently opposed his condemnation at the court hearing and called on the Russians to resist Putin. He again blamed the head of state for the attack on him. The president will “go down in history as a poisoner of underwear,” mocked Navalnyj. According to him, the nerve poison used in the attack was hidden in his underpants.