The conflict between Europe and Russia is getting worse. Russia has now expelled three diplomats from the country. Will there be further sanctions against Russia?

Russia has three diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden deported.

Chancellor Angela Merkel * finds clear words on this (see first report).

The chairman of the Christian Democrats in the European Parliament calls for new sanctions against Russia (see update from February 6, 8:37 a.m.).

Update from February 6, 8:37 a.m .: The arrest of the Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, crackdown on demonstrators by the Russian police, the expulsion of three EU diplomats (see first report): After these events, the tone between Russia and the EU becomes significantly rougher. The chairman of the Christian Democrats in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, has now called for new punitive actions. “The sanctions against Russia that are on the table must be activated. Cash flows from Russian supporters of Moscow’s power system in the EU should be cut and their accounts frozen, ”he told the newspapers Funke media group. The “conversation wire” must be kept open despite the increased pressure.

“We will now discuss our next steps very closely with our EU colleagues,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas explained to the editorial team about the next steps. “It is up to Russia to decide what relationship it wants to have with the rest of Europe.”

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke about the incidents in Russia and called for the immediate release of von Navalny. “Russia is violating obligations that the country has entered into in national and international law to protect human rights. The arrest and conviction of Alexej Navalny has nothing to do with the rule of law, ”he said Rheinische Post. However, Steinmeier is also thinking of a better future for the relationship: “We have to be clear and unambiguous in our criticism of Russia’s domestic political situation and yet again and again look for points of contact in foreign policy in order to transform a bad present into a better future.”

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia: His country’s relationship with the EU is increasingly strained. © Mikhail Klimentyev / dpa

Russia expelled EU diplomats: “This decision should be reconsidered.”

Update from February 5, 6:28 p.m .: Now the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borell has also spoken out. He learned of the expulsion of three diplomats during a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Spaniard sharply condemned the Russian incident: “This decision should be reconsidered. The European Union stands united and in solidarity on the side of the states concerned. “

Russia had expelled diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden from the country. They are said to have participated in protests by Navalny supporters. The Foreign Affairs Representative Borell spoke personally to Lavrov that morning and held a joint press conference with the Russian Foreign Minister.

After Navalny protests: Russia expels diplomats – Merkel with clear criticism: “Far removed from the rule of law”

First report from February 5th, 6:08 p.m .: Berlin – “We consider this deportation to be unjustified and believe that it is another facet of what can currently be observed in Russia, which is far removed from the rule of law.” These words come from Chancellor Angela Merkel * and show: The tone in the dispute with Russia and Vladimir Putin will be (even) rougher. A message was previously published that Russia had expelled several EU diplomats from the country.

The diplomats concerned come from Germany, Poland and Sweden and have been declared “undesirable persons”. They are accused of taking part in “illegal protests” by the opposition against the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. At least that is what the Foreign Ministry said in Moscow on Friday (February 5). An exact number of the diplomats deported was not given, but they are supposed to leave Russia “in the near future”.

Merkel clearly after diplomatic expulsion: “Russia far from the rule of law”

Compared to the German press agency the Swedish Foreign Ministry has now confirmed that a Swedish diplomat should be expelled. At the same time, the Russian claims were emphatically rejected. At a press conference with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of three diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden.

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has meanwhile also spoken out. The expulsion is “in no way justified” and further damages the relationship between Russia and Europe. “If the Russian Federation does not reconsider this cut, it will not go unanswered,” said the SPD politician. The Chancellor also suggested the same thing: “We reserve the right to continue sanctions against individual people,” said Merkel at a press conference.

Three diplomats expelled from Russia – criticism from Merkel and Maas

On January 23, numerous Kremlin critics protested against Navalny’s imprisonment in St. Petersburg and Moscow. From the Russian point of view, the participation of the diplomats is incompatible with their diplomatic status. Thousands of people were arrested two weeks ago. Foreign Minister Maas defended the German diplomat on the grounds that he had obtained legal information about developments on the ground.

The expulsion of the three diplomats is only the next step in the EU’s dispute with Russia. First, Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned – his life was ultimately saved by a doctor in Omsk, Siberia, and later in Germany – and on his return to Russia he was arrested and sentenced on Tuesday (February 2), a suspended sentence that had already been imposed To serve penal colony.

