The Navalny case raised anxious questions not only in Russia. Only another Putin critic was seriously injured. The Kremlin sees no connection.

After Alexei Navalny, another Kremlin critic has now been hospitalized with serious injuries.

Unknown people apparently attacked the journalist and blogger Yegor Zhukov in front of his apartment in Moscow.

The eyes are now again on Russian President Vladimir Putin – but a Kremlin spokesman saw no connection between the cases.

Update from September 1st, 5:05 pm: Russian authorities have the account of one Opposition and allies of Alexei Navalny massively overdrawn to collect a fine of 34 million rubles (around € 390,000) imposed on them. Shared on the short message service Twitter Lyubov Sobol on Monday a photo of her bank account, which is now deep in the red. The procedure of the bailiff stand in connection with a lawsuit against the Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK of the famous Kremlin-Criticist Navalny, who is currently in a coma at the Charité in Berlin. “I never had such sums in my accounts,” wrote Sobol. “How’s your Monday morning?” She commented on a screenshot of her balance.

FBK, Navalny and Sobol were due last year Defamation was sentenced to a total of 88 million rubles in damages to the catering company Moskowskj Schkolnik (Moscow student), which, according to media reports, is connected with the Kremlin businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. The anti-corruption foundation had accused the company of creating a monopoly and of delivering bad food to Moscow schools. Sobol worked as a lawyer for FBK.

Prigozhin announced last week that Sobol and Navalny to ruin. He said he had transferred the 88 million rubles to the company for this purpose, so that Navalny and Sobol would now owe him the fine personally. Financed according to media reports Prigozhin also the notorious Russian mercenary group Wagner. He himself denies that.

Navalny closed FBK in July to avoid being fined. Sobol represents the well-known opposition as a lawyer and manages his YouTube channel. (afp)

After Navalny: Next Putin critic seriously injured – Navalny still in a coma

Moscow – The Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is in a coma after suspected poisoning – now in the country of President Vladimir Putin Another government critic was attacked. The activist and journalist Yegor Zhukov apparently suffered serious injuries in an assault.

The 22-year-old had to face lacerations and suspicion of a traumatic brain injury to a hospital, like the radio station Echo Moskvy reported on Monday. However, he did not suffer any serious internal injuries, said Zhukov’s team. He has now been released from the hospital.

After Navalny now Zhukov: Putin critics beaten up – Kremlin sees no connection

Zhukov, who is a well-known blogger in Russia, works for the Kremlin-critical broadcaster Echo Moskvyafter the judiciary had banned him from using a video channel on the Internet himself. Have his broadcasts high ratings. Zhukov also interviewed the opposition leader Navalny, who is currently in Berlin treated in the Charité becomes.

The Kremlin officially sees no connection between the Navalny case and the attack on the blogger. “We don’t know who attacked Zhukov, we don’t know why either,” said Speaker Dmitri Peskov the agency Interfax according to. “We hope that those responsible will be found and punished.”

Russia: unknowns ambush Kremlin critic Zhukov – pictures of the injuries published on Instagram

Zhukov’s team posted on social networks Pictures of the injuries. Accordingly, the young man’s head continued to be hit after he had already fallen to the ground. Two unknown men are said to be the activist on Sunday after a broadcast ambushed in front of his apartment and then beat him up.

The Police in Moscow has initiated investigations according to its own information. According to Zhukov’s team, strangers tried to attack him on his doorstep a month ago. But at that time he was able to flee. There have been multiple threats.

Putin’s Russia: Again and again attacks on dissenters – Zhukov spoke of plans for the presidency

It keeps coming in Russia too heavy Attacks on those who think differentlythat were hardly ever cleared up. This is one of the reasons why Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) recently called the German-Russian relationship tense. Zhukov once said that he wanted to become Russian President. He is considered a talented and extremely quick-witted political speaker. He is a critic of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and exemplifies the politicization of youth in Russia.

Zhukov was also a student last year Opposition protests appeared. As a result, he was first in prison and then under house arrest for weeks. During this time there were many solidarity actions in Moscow. A court sentenced him to in December three years probation and prohibited him from operating his own websites on the Internet for two years. The transmitter Echo Moskvy then took him on to the editorial office.

Zhukov and Navalny: Attacks on critics in Russia – victims made headlines with speech

Zhukovs Closing argument in court was considered one of the last year on most discussed speeches in Russia. In it he accused the leadership in Moscow of consistently pursuing “dehumanization” as the only social policy and the autocracy the only “traditional institution” that the state “honors”.

The 22-year-old had political science at the prestigious Higher School of Economics in Moscow educated. For the new semester he wanted to do his master’s degree in film art. He initially received admission, but then the university announced that it would The course allegedly no longer existshe said in a video. (dpa / fn)

List of rubric lists: © Mikhail Klimentyev / dpa