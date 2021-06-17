

Rik Spekenbrink, Arjan Schouten



Jun 17 2021











Paul Ricard, isn’t that that circuit with all those lines?

Exactly, yes. It produces psychedelic pictures from the air, but all those lines actually have a function. The southern French circuit is a popular setting for testing, as there are no fewer than 167 different layouts to be ridden.

Really, rain can even be simulated to optimally test rain tires. All this requires pushing the boundaries, but with a wall or a gravel strip along the asphalt, it becomes a bit tricky again. Therefore all those blue and red strips as a safe and forgiving alternative. However, the asphalt is very rough, you would rather not get there with your tires. Miles of run-off lanes, it sounds like a free ticket to exceed the track limits. But in order not to drive the tires to the philistines, no driver will do this voluntarily.

Max Verstappen at the Paul Ricard circuit in 2019. © AFP



Does this race after Baku promise a little less spectacle?

Some circuits have that image, and that obviously comes from somewhere. Lewis Hamilton led the races from start to finish in 2018 and 2019 and rode unthreatened to victory. Back on the calendar since 1990, that wasn’t an advertisement for the circuit, partly because a lack of racing action was precisely the reason why Formula 1 stayed away from Le Castellet all this time. There were quite a few overtaking actions in both editions, but for that the direction had to switch to the midfield or the rear. Especially at the start, as always, a few things can happen. With relatively long straights and fast corners, Paul Ricard is the exact opposite of the tracks that have been driven in recent weeks: Monaco and Baku. And it is precisely because of that variety that it is interesting again.

The circuit of Paul Ricard at Le Castellet. © ANP



Will Mercedes strike back in France?

That is the question this weekend. Max Verstappen still considers Mercedes to be slightly favorite on ‘normal circuits’. Especially on the fast track in France, where the team has been dominant in those two recent races. ,,This more traditional round should suit us better”, team boss Toto Wolff also expects.



Quote

It’s a quick lap, tire wear is something to keep an eye on there Max Verstappen

,,The intention is that we will convert all the lessons of the last few weeks into a strong performance”, promises Wolff, who knows that there are a few things that can be repaired after the last few weeks. The fact that Mercedes could not win in Monaco and Azerbaijan may have been calculated, but both drivers had a very hard time being competitive. There were problems getting the tires up to temperature, but the ideal set up of the car was not found either. And in Baku there was that remarkable, almost atypical mistake by Hamilton in the final phase. To what extent did the pressure Verstappen put on him this season play a role in this?



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

How did Verstappen do on Paul Ricard?

In 2018, thanks to an early touché from Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel, he finished second. He had no fear of less, but also no vision of more. The following year, the Limburger was fourth, also his place on the starting grid. Although Honda has performed very well in the south of France in the past, it is not naturally a job for Red Bull Racing. But Verstappen has led more laps this season (251) than all other drivers combined (129). He leads the World Cup, just like his team. That gives confidence. Even in France. ,,It’s a fast lap, tire wear is something to keep an eye on there. And all that space around you makes it extra strange after the different races we just had,” said Verstappen. “But I’m looking forward to going back there and hopefully I’ll get to step on the top step of the podium again.”

© Getty Images

