The earth is also shaking in Ancona

A shock of magnitude 3.9, of very short duration, was recorded at 16.36 off the coast of the Marche region of Ancona at a depth of 6 kilometers. It was felt by the population of Ancona, with furniture that shook and lightly oscillating chandeliers, and in Pesaro-Urbino. No emergency calls, requests for information, reports of damage or problems to people have reached the fire brigade or other institutions. The event took place about 40 kilometers from Ancona and 30 from Fano, more or less in the area where, on 9 November 2022, there were two strong tremors (5.5 and 5.2) which caused damage and displaced people between the Ancona and Pesaro areas. Comments have intertwined on social networks: “If we don’t dance every now and then we are not happy”, joked a citizen.

Earthquake in Naples, the worst is over: “No damage in the Phlegrean area”

After the storm, the serene always returns. Or at least, calm, in this specific case. Following the earthquake that struck the Phlegrean area of ​​Naples Yesterday, 7 September, Anas implemented the protocols envisaged to verify the state of the road and motorway structures under its management. In particular, the specialized technicians have conducted specific inspections on bridges and viaducts on state roads: 7 Quater “Domitiana”, 686 “di Quarto” and 7/bis “di Terra di Lavoro”. The control activities did not reveal any structural damage or the need to restrict traffic.

