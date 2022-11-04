DTwitter employees are to be informed by email today whether they are still working for the online service after it was taken over by Elon Musk. The letter will be provided with the subject “Your role on Twitter,” the company announced in a circular published by several US media outlets. According to media reports, with 3700 jobs, around every second job at the short message service could be lost. Tech billionaire Musk completed the purchase of Twitter for around $44 billion last week.

According to the circular, employees who are able to stay on Twitter should receive the email at their corporate addresses by 9:00 a.m. EST today. Anyone who loses their job will receive information about the next steps to their private e-mail address.

The Twitter offices will remain closed today and all access cards will be disabled, it said. This should be a precautionary measure to prevent any protest actions by those who have been released. That would not be unprecedented: In November 2017, on his last day on the job, a support employee deactivated the Twitter account of then US President Donald Trump. It took about ten minutes before he was back online.

The circular said the job cuts were “unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s future success.” Twitter was recently in the red. Musk had also taken out loans of around 13 billion dollars for the takeover deal – and according to media reports, servicing them requires more money than the Twitter business generates in free funds.