Blogger broadcast on the “Terça Livre” profile on Sunday night (April 7); has been a fugitive from Brazilian justice since 2021

Bolsonaro blogger Allan dos Santos did a live broadcast on his profile on X (formerly Twitter), called Free Tuesday, on Sunday night (7.Apr.2024). A live was held after billionaire Elon Musk challenged STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The profile of Allan and the Free Tuesday they were blocked by order of Moraes himself since September 2021. However, since Musk's publications, the page's homepage (@tercalivre) appeared again for users on cell phones (see the image below).

When accessing the profile on the computer, however, the following message is displayed: “@tercalivre was retained in BR in response to a legal requirement”. See profile image open on a cell phone and computer:



Allan dos Santos has been on the run from Brazilian justice since 2021. He is being investigated in 2 investigations being processed by the STF. One deals with the dissemination of fake news and the other about alleged support in acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8, 2023.

Elon Musk He asked in the early hours of Saturday (April 6) because Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), “requires so much censorship in Brazil”. The businessman responded to a publication by the minister in X on January 11th.

Musk's comment came in the wake of accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”.

The critical comments escalated the tone and Musk said that he is thinking about closing Twitter in Brazil and that he will publicize Moraes' demands that violate laws. He also called the minister “tyrant”, “totalitarian” It is “draconian”saying he should “resign or be impeached”.

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” by asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named Twitter Files Brazil in reference to the Twitter Files originally published in 2022, after Musk purchased X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days.