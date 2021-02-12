The fact that Donald Trump’s allegedly dearest daughter is following him into politics is no longer so much talked about. Still, the photographers are after her.

Miami Beach – The list of announcements and / or speculation about what Ivanka Trump would deal with after the era of her familia in the White House is long. Here is a selection, in descending order of relevance:

The 39-year-old goes into politics.

She is writing a book.

Becomes an it girl in high society.

Revives her clothing line.

Shows presence in the New York art scene again.

Of all this, more than a month after the storm on the Capitol, which, according to many observers, badly damaged the “brand” Trump inside, nothing is to be seen. Again mirror wrote under the title “Crash of the Prince Couple” at the time: “Just recently, their nepotistic jobs in the White House – both of which were allowed to call themselves ‘chief advisors’ – were stepping stones to a glamorous life.” That is probably a thing of the past.

Ivanka Trump dropped the last tweet for the time being on January 20, which is an eternity in Twitter’s calculation. For this, others tweet – namely current paparazzi photos from their lives. What speaks for the fact that interest in her person is still high:

Ivanka Trump: photos of her new life in Miami

There are photos from the beach in Miami (Florida) that show Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children (Arabella, Theodore, Joseph). The local newspaper Miami Herald wants to know that the family has currently rented a residence in Surfside until their home in Indian Creek Island (all locations in the same state) is ready.

Dem Wall Street Journal According to the tenancy agreement is valid for one year for an unfurnished apartment. Mar-a-Lago and thus Donald Trump and Melania Trump are only an hour’s drive away. The new place to stay is certainly not cheap, but the couple was noisy Washington Post In 2019 alone, earnings of at least $ 36 million. And now a selection of photos that don’t have much to interpret. Ivanka Trump is currently dealing with:

Lying on the beach with her husband.

Take your kids to school.

Play tennis.

Walks.

Buy ice cream.

Ivanka Trump Wants Us All To Know She’s Having Fun in Miami, Damn It https://t.co/Mi20aGCQz9 #FauciHero pic.twitter.com/s42TOzIg34 – TheCyanPost (@TheCyanPost) February 9, 2021

Busy day? Ivanka Trump was seen leaving her #Miami apartment building to take her kids to school on Wednesday morning – and appeared to be planning a game of tennis later on pic.twitter.com/a5FCTTnBGF – Hans Solo (@thandojo) February 11, 2021

Ivanka Trump Showcases Her Warm-Weather Style With Green Button Dress & Beachy Slide Sandals in Miami – Footwear News https://t.co/Snfo5Yhfn0 pic.twitter.com/2FA0pl80QU – Beautyller ™ (@beautyller) February 10, 2021

Her father’s life doesn’t seem that relaxed at the moment. On the one hand, the impeachment proceedings against him are picking up speed, for example through sensitive video material, on the other hand, through the discovery of new details on Trump’s previously unproven election fraud allegations. (frs)