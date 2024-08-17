Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

The West Nile virus has claimed one life in Italy. A man from Ravenna (Emilia-Romanga) died 20 days after being bitten by a mosquito.

Carpi – fever, cramps, vomiting. A 78-year-old photographer from Russi in the province of Ravenna (Italy) died on Tuesday (13 August) after being infected with the West Nile virus, according to Italian media reports. The subtropical virus was only discovered in his case in the intensive care unit.

78-year-old dies of West Nile virus in Italy: Subtropical disease initially thought to be flu

How The Restaurant of Carlino reported that the 78-year-old had already felt the first symptoms after a mosquito bite in mid-July, but his family doctor is said to have wrongly diagnosed it as common flu. The photographer went on holiday to the Dolomites, where his condition deteriorated dramatically. He eventually died in the intensive care unit in Belluno. The West Nile fever had caused encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

After a mosquito bite in Russi, a man died in the hospital in Belluno from the West Nile virus. (Symbolic image) © US Center for Disease Control and Prevention/picture alliance/dpa/Joana Kruse/Imago

West Nile virus spreads in Italy: quarter of deaths since May – health authorities reassured

In Italy, this has been the case since May, according to The Daily Truth the fourth death in connection with the subtropical virus that is currently spreading in Italy. According to data from the European Centre for Prevention and Control of Diseases (EDEC) is the eighth death in Europe.

At the beginning of August, an 89-year-old man who had been infected in Carpi (Modena) died of West Nile fever. The region had already decided on stricter measures to contain the disease. Among other things, outdoor events and hospitals are being sprayed with disinfectant. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Virus detected in nine Italian regions – numbers expected according to health authorities

Meanwhile, the EDEC is calming things down and saying The Daily Truth: “The total number of cases reported so far this year is within the expected range, even if the numbers in Greece and Spain are higher than in previous years.” The Italian health authority ASL made a similar statement, stressing that the virus is endemic (native) in Italy.

The director of public hygiene in Ravenna, Giulia Silvestrini, stresses The Carlino Restaurantthere is no alarm: “This is the only case in the entire local health authority of Romagna, although it is very serious. In 80 percent of cases, West Nile is completely asymptomatic, in 15 percent it causes fever and in a small percentage it triggers neuroinvasive forms.”

In addition to the Emilia-Romagna region, the virus has been detected in eight other regions. These include Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Abruzzo, Campania, Apulia and Sardinia.

Virus can cause meningitis: Symptoms and protective measures for West Nile fever

Some patients can develop benign meningitis when infected with the West Nile virus. In most cases, however, the infection is mild. There is no vaccination. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), symptoms include:

Fever

chills

Headache and back pain

Fatigue

Swollen lymph nodes

Rash

The West Nile virus was also detected in Germany this summer, with three horses falling ill in Brandenburg. The first mosquito infection ever was registered by the RKI in late summer 2019. The RKI recommends: “People who are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from a WNV infection due to old age or immune deficiency in particular can reduce the risk by protecting themselves against mosquito bites.” The same applies to Oropuche fever, which reached Germany at the beginning of August. (moe)