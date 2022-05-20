Home page politics

Ukraine-Russia War: The loss of the Russian flagship “Moskva” apparently continues to have consequences at the highest management level.

Moscow – The sinking of the warship Moskva in mid-April marked a turning point in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. At least symbolically. According to Ukrainian sources, two missiles from their own army sank the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. His loss is considered a severe blow to the Russian military – and apparently has repercussions on a personal and personal level. The whereabouts of most of the crew are still a mystery. A desperate father searching for his missing son harshly criticized the Navy. The process apparently also has consequences at the highest management level.

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Igor Ossipov, has been relieved of his post, according to information from the British secret services. This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter on Thursday. In addition, according to British information, the Russian Lieutenant General Sergei Kissel was replaced after unsuccessful attacks in the Kharkiv region. There was no confirmation of this from the Russian side. But there are always reports of “Putin’s scapegoats” – apparently dissatisfied with the course of the war, the Kremlin boss is said to have fired high-ranking generals.

After the sinking of the “Moskva”: Putin apparently fired the commander of the Black Sea Fleet

The Ukrainian secret service recently reported on the alleged dismissal of the two high-ranking military officers in the escalating Ukraine conflict. It was also noticed that Ossipov was absent from the May 9 military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Sevastopol on the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

British intelligence estimates that many Russian military officials are increasingly preoccupied with denying responsibility for setbacks. “This will likely further increase the pressure on the centralized Russian command structures,” the statement said. The Ukraine war has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. (aka with dpa)