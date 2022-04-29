After the stop due to the pandemic, the reference event for the international cosmetic industry has reopened in attendance: the Cosmoprof World Wide which will be in Bologna until 2 May 2022. Over 2,700 companies from 70 countries and numbers in continuity with previous years, despite the complications associated with the international scenario. The exhibition center is sold-out: more than 30 pavilions and external structures that host the more than 2,700 exhibitors present. There are 26 national collectives, with small and medium-sized cosmetic production companies from Belgium, Brazil, China, South Korea, Ecuador, France, Germany, Japan, Greece, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Mongolia, Poland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK and USA. There are some absences from China and Taiwan due to the anti-covid restrictions still in force, and from Russia and Ukraine as a result of the war, but Cosmoprof records in this 2022 edition 30% of exhibitors present for the first time, or returning to Bologna after a few years of absence.

A fact that is viewed with great optimism for the future and which has brought buyers from more than 140 countries to Bologna. “They have been two very hard years, – he began Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere – we work produce gatherings so it was impossible for us to organize demonstrations. But this 2022 edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna is a sign of optimism and confidence in the ability to restart the industry – he declared – in line with safety protocols, producers, companies and operators from all over the world are finally returning to traditional business activities. and the exchange between supply and demand. This is the role that fairs must play again, and the gradual overcoming of control measures at the entrances for fairs is a sign of attention from the institutions that we greatly appreciate. This edition of Cosmoprof is a fundamental moment of relaunch for the sector. The promotion and support activities in recent months of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and of ICE – Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies have been fundamental. We will continue to work with institutions to cope with the complexities of the global scenario and accompany our industrial system on its restart path “.

“The 2022 edition is in line with the results of 2019: a performing fair, which welcomes key players in the world industry – he declared Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. Thanks to the funds provided for the extraordinary Made in Italy promotion plan, we have organized a hospitality program and specific services for selected players from North and Eastern Europe, as well as from Latin America, Angola, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, Canada, Korea, Philippines, Kuwait, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, North and South Africa, Oman, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, USA and Vietnam. At their disposal the digital services of the Buyer Program, the project that aims to favor the exchange between supply and demand, and specific lounges in halls 14, 28 and 37, to receive information on how to better organize their experience at the event. We are confident that the stakeholders present at Cosmoprof will be able to find the ideal conditions to develop their business, in line with the needs and characteristics of the current market “.