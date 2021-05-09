ZThousands of people in Spain have turned night into day to celebrate the end of the Corona emergency after six and a half months. In the crowded Puerta del Sol, around two o’clock on Sunday morning, most of the people didn’t even think about going to bed. “Alcohol, alcohol. We’re here to get drunk, ”sang a group of joyful and probably slightly tipsy young people on the famous square in the heart of Madrid.

Scenes similar to those in the capital took place in Seville, Barcelona and many other cities in the country. Most of the sometimes very strict restrictions on public life in the former infection hotspot of the EU expired at midnight. This included the nocturnal curfew, which was previously mandatory for the entire country, and which only a few regions want to maintain for a while. In addition, the cordoning off of numerous regions has been ended, entry and exit are now allowed again without a valid reason.

Finally seeing the son and the grandchildren again

The residents of the capital Madrid, for example, have been able to go to the sea in Andalusia, Valencia or Catalonia since Sunday. And more importantly for many: You can finally meet people again and embrace them who you could only talk to via Whatsapp, Skype or Zoom for six months. “The wait is finally over. I can finally visit my son, my daughter-in-law and my grandchildren in Cádiz, ”said the already fully vaccinated widow Asunción in the Malasaña nightlife district. The 82-year-old covers her ears when a few boys next to her fire firecrackers and chant “Freedom, freedom!”.

Meanwhile, the left central government continues to urge caution. “We all have to be careful, the pandemic is not over yet,” said Vice Prime Minister Carmen Calvo on Saturday on the sidelines of an event in Madrid. But now it is time to “think about the hugs, about the companies and about the jobs”, emphasized the socialist politician.

The various regions of the country are now deciding, depending on the situation and within the scope of their legal possibilities, which measures they want to maintain or adopt again so that the virus does not get out of control again. In the Balearic Islands, there is still a night-time ban. The interiors of bars and restaurants there have to remain closed for at least two weeks, which annoys many restaurateurs on the Mediterranean islands.

Mallorca grumbles

Several gastronomy associations called on Mallorca to “rebel” and demanded that guests be served indoors as a protest from Monday. Regional President Francina Armengol, who continues to require a PCR test from Spaniards as well, is being attacked sharply online – “repression” and “unconstitutional measures” are the friendlier accusations she is confronted with there. José Noguera, head of a restaurant north of Palma, told the newspaper “El País”: “The night curfew is killing us.”

The question of which measures are still legally permissible without an emergency has been causing heated debates and a lot of confusion in Spain for days. For example, while the Higher Regional Courts of the Balearic Islands and Valencia endorsed the nocturnal ban, this measure was rejected as unconstitutional by the Basque judiciary. The Canary Islands and the province of Navarre, who want to continue to restrict freedom of movement at night, were still waiting for the verdicts of their respective chief judges on Sunday.

Newspapers like “El Mundo” and “La Razón”, as well as the opposition and some judges speak of “chaos” and blame the left government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Opposition leader Pablo Casado accused Sánchez of sneaking out of responsibility, not adopting a single guideline for the time after the emergency and thus leaving the regions alone.

Spain had temporarily been one of the countries with the highest numbers of infections in Europe. The seven-day incidence is now significantly lower than in Germany, for example; most recently it was only 84 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. In some holiday regions such as Valencia (approx. 16) and the Balearic Islands (approx. 26) with Mallorca, the situation is even more relaxed.