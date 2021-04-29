As of 5 in the morning of this Thursday, and after more than a month of total quarantine, a good part of the capital region of chili It woke up reopened but still with restrictions, in a new stage towards lost normality, and with record vaccination.

According to local media, 10 communes in the Metropolitan Region, and another 16 in the rest of the country advanced to phase 2 or “Transition”, due to the improvement in some epidemiological indicators.

The total quarantine was applied on March 25 as a remedy for a second devastating wave of coronavirus and in order to ease hospital occupation.

In the case of the Metropolitan Region, the communes that ended with the total quarantine are: Las Condes, Vitacura, Lo Barnechea, La Reina, Alhué, Independencia, Melipilla, Talagante, Ñuñoa and Providencia.

From total quarantine to “toughened” measures

On Monday, the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, announced that the passage to this phase 2 will have “hardened” measures, where outdoor activities will be privileged. The provision that allows people to circulate from Monday to Friday without obtaining permission through a virtual application is maintained, but during weekends and holidays they must be quarantined. And also the curfew persists.

Two women walk down an empty street in the Metropolitan Region, before phase 2. Photo: EFE

The curfew in all phases must be respected. Starts at 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The operation of closed sports venues, gyms and casinos is prohibited. And in the case of shopping centers, the capacity was reduced to a maximum of 1 person for every 10 square meters.

The capacity in closed places, such as homes, cannot exceed 5 people, which implies that a family with that many residents under the same roof, can not receive visits of the outside.

The classes

In the case of face-to-face classes, you can attend voluntarily to face-to-face educational activities such as kindergartens, kindergartens, and basic and secondary education between Monday and Friday.

You can also go to religious worship ceremonies with a maximum of 20 people in open places and 10 in closed spaces. Restaurants can open their terraces or outdoor spaces to cater for groups of a maximum of four people, until 8:00 p.m., between Monday and Friday.

Commerce and other non-essential activities that can work with workers that they live in the same commune, They may also open on weekdays, at the same time.

Control of clandestine parties and contact tracing



You can also do sports in open spaces in groups of maximum ten people During the week, and on the weekends, adhere to the time band. Choose Living Healthy between 05:00 and 10:00 hours.

Aerial view of street vendors on a bridge in Santiago. Photo: AFP

The authorities will launch a control plan to accompany the entry into force of phase 2, which will aim to put the magnifying glass on clandestine parties, travel, compliance with regulations in shopping centers, restaurants and outdoor gyms

“In these communes we are going to strengthen the home inspection of all positive covid cases and close contacts“he explained.

Vaccines and more vaccines

Chile is from this Wednesday the second country in the world with the highest percentage of vaccinated population with the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, according to data from the portal Our World in Data from the University of Oxford.

Specifically, there are almost 6.5 million people of the total of 19 million inhabitants of the country who have already completed the vaccination process, which represents (according to data from Monday) 33.11% of the population according to the data of Our World in Data, record that it is only surpassed by Israel, with 58.55%.

The graph of Our World in Data shows that Chile has been in this privileged situation since March 17 and today behind the South American country are Bahrain (30.86%), the United States (28.67%) and the United Kingdom (19.45%).

“Since February 3, progress in immunization has been widely highlighted, and in fact, almost three months after the start of this process, the country is positioned as the second country in the world with the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated” , said Paris, according to an official statement.

Chile carried out a successful vaccination process and at the beginning of March it became the country that was inoculating the fastest in the world, although now it occupies less leading positions due to the fact that the rate slowed down as it was the turn of injecting the population more young.

To date, 14,496,806 doses have been administered, of which 8,035,014 are people with the first dose and 6,461,792 are people who have already completed the process with their two doses.

The country has reached almost 16 million doses, the majority from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, from which it has already received almost 14 million doses, and to a lesser extent also from Pfizer / BioNTech, Cansino and AstraZeneca.

Despite the successful vaccination plan, Chile could not avoid the onset of a violent second wave, which plunged the country into the worst moment of the pandemic, with an average of 7,500 new cases a day and the capacity of intensive care beds exceeding 96%.

The second wave emerged as a result of the southern summer holidays and led to the confinement of 90% of the population more than a month ago and the closure of borders and non-essential businesses.

The cases have begun to remit and as of this Thursday some sectors of the country will come out of quarantine.

Clarín writing with information from Emol.com and EFE