Omar Fayadformer governor of Hidalgo, gave up Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) after more than 40 years of militancy after accusing that there is a “democratic simulation” within the party.

The resignation was presented on June 13 through a letter addressed to the National Executive Committee with a copy to the Hidalgo committee.

In it, he assures that the party closed all the spaces for participation and that there is no room for a “critical perspective that he builds” but despite the years of militancy he was forced to give up the party headed by Alejandro “Alito” Moreno.

In fact, since last March, Fayad had already criticized the national leadership for removing Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong from the coordination of senators.

“From a party that today is unfortunately led by someone who has turned it into their own stronghold, imposing leadership based on threats, political favors, nepotism and arrogance,” he posted on Twitter on that occasion.

“Today, with deep pride and satisfaction with the results delivered in each candidacy that was entrusted to me and with the highest vote that a PRI member has had in all the responsibilities conferred throughout history, I make public the request to resign my militancy. “, he stressed.

He recalled that within the party he was always respected when dissenting, but unfortunately, he said, the current conditions of the party are different and political participation was restricted.