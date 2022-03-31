Deputy Daniel Silveira (RJ) said this Wednesday (30) that he will put on the electronic anklet after Minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes determines the “sequestration of goods” of the parliamentarian.

Moraes ordered this Wednesday (30) that the Central Bank block bank accounts linked to Silveira to guarantee the payment of a daily fine of R$15,000 if the deputy continued to refuse to be monitored by an electronic anklet.

“I will not accept. I’ll put [a tornozeleira] for imposition of confiscation of goods”, said the deputy this Wednesday (30).

Asked if he would put the equipment on this Wednesday (30), Silveira said he did not know and that when the Federal Police (PF) decided he had “to go there and put it on”. He also stated that he would not go until the PF complies with the measure. “I don’t have to go to the PF, I don’t have to go anywhere.”, said the deputy.

After the Chamber session this Wednesday, the parliamentarian decided to go home. For two days he has been using the premises of the House to avoid complying with the order of Justice.

