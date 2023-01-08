Macerata’s whistle hastily blew Acerbi’s goal from a possible 1-3, thwarting the Var’s intervention. After the Milan-Spezia mess, it took Serra 7 months to return to a high level

A long break for Juan Luca Sacchi, the referee from Macerata who last night in Monza-Inter (2-2) whistled hastily and wrongly, effectively pulverizing Acerbi’s 1-3, is to be considered very probable. Inter still furious. And the designator Gianluca Rocchi will not have appreciated either: the “timing” was completely wrong, it was enough to wait and the Var would have clarified that Pablo Marì had fallen to the ground due to crossing legs with one of his teammates (Izzo) and not for contact with Gagliardini. Acerbi’s goal, the 1-3, would therefore have been validated thanks to the intervention of technology. The feeling is that Sacchi will be stopped for some time: hypothesizing that he will see him again in the second round is almost obvious. But at a later date… See also Spalletti's Naples: hotel, court, pizza. But that's too little for AdL

The stop — Referee Serra from Turin – to give an almost recent example of hasty whistle – officiated his second Serie A match last Wednesday (Udinese-Empoli) after that nasty affair in Milan-Spezia (17 January 2022) in which, whistling a foul on Rebic and effectively nullifying an advantage of the Rossoneri and the goal of Messias, he entered the center of a case for which he apologized. However, it took him seven months to return to refereeing an A team (in the Italian Cup) and on 31 August of this championship the designator Gianluca Rocchi “reactivated” him for the first time in Serie A for Verona-Empoli. Here: how soon will we see Juan Luca Sacchi in Serie A again? The feeling is that the Monza-Inter referee will have to wait after last night’s event.

Dynamics, rebus and Medel — Let’s reconstruct the facts. Nine minutes from the 90th minute there was a free-kick by Asllani on which Acerbi headed off. Sacchi, however, just before the ball went into the net, whistled a foul by Gagliardini on Pablo Marì thus sanctioning the conclusion of the action. In reality, the Monza defender trips over teammate Izzo but the action cannot enjoy Lissone’s “supervision” precisely because Sacchi has just blown his stop signal. Since the Var has been able to check, the match officials have been waiting before blowing the whistle precisely to give time for the varisti to analyze the real development of the action: Sacchi whistled too quickly, before Acerbi’s goal, radically nullifying (according to protocol) the intervention of the Var. Error for which in all probability Sacchi will be stopped. We’ll see him again in the second round: when, however, is a good rebus. In the last championship, Sacchi directed 11 matches and was stopped after the 33rd, Juve-Bologna: his decomposed reaction towards Medel became a defensive “weapon” for the Chilean in order to reduce the disqualification (from two to one) in the debate. Medel won. See also F1 Podcast | 2012, the last Schumacher

