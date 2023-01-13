Alessia and Giulia’s family is happy because the truth has emerged after months. No suicides and no alcohol or drug use

The case has been requested to be closed Alessia and Julia, the two sisters aged 15 and 17, who lost their lives hit by a train. It was July 31, 2022 and they were at Riccione station.

After the testimonies of those who had met them that day, including the train drivers, after the analysis of the latest chats on their mobile phones and after having viewed the local cameras, the Public Prosecutor of Rimini established that it was not a voluntary gesture.

Alessia and Giulia, that evening, after going to the disco, they had not drunk or used drugs. This is what was established by the sentence.

After a night of fun, they called their dad, reassuring him and telling him that they were about to go home. They hitched a ride to the station from a motorist and then, as they walked on train tracks, the unimaginable happened.

The train driver, when he saw them, ha tried to apply the brakeas shown by the tests on the black box, but he failed to avoid them.

The words of the lawyer of the family of Alessia and Giulia

A sad story that no one will ever forget. Today, the investigations have concluded and the family, through their lawyer, has made it known that he will not object to the decision to dismiss the case as a tragic fatality.

After the many bad things that have emerged on the web in recent months, towards the two girls, but also their dad, it is the truth emerged. Here are the lawyer’s words: