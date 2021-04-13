Since the beginning of April, the tension between Russia and Ukraine has grown. In recent weeks, fighting has intensified in the Donbass region, the scene of an armed confrontation since 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian Army. This Tuesday NATO asked Moscow to “immediately stop” sending more troops to the border.

Since January this year, at least 21 Ukrainian servicemen have died in the Donbass region (eastern Ukraine), almost half of them in March. According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the ceasefire has been violated by 30% in the last two months. Most of the Ukrainian soldiers have been victims of snipers and not of bombings.

For several days, Kiev has accused Moscow of sending important military convoys (a significant number of troops and military material) to the Ukrainian border to prepare for the entry of its military forces into the separatist territories. An activity confirmed by both Ukrainians and Americans.

According to the Russian Government on Tuesday, April 13, its troops “near the border with Ukraine carry out exercises.” For his part, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the troops at the front on April 9.

A few days ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov had said that Russia “moves its troops within the limits of its territory as it wants. This should not disturb anyone and does not constitute a threat.”

But this move is seen as a threat by Kiev and could lead to a new offensive in the Donbas. Since 2014, when the armed conflict began in that region, 13,000 people have died.

End of the truce and Russian strategy towards the West

In the second half of 2020 the war in eastern Ukraine achieved its longest truce. But since January 2021 clashes have multiplied between separatists and Ukrainian troops. Meanwhile, Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of blocking the negotiation process.

Violence in that area subsided after the 2015 Minsk peace accords in which France and Germany mediated, but since then there has been no progress.

However, Russia’s objective goes much further and this military move has more to do with its geopolitical strategy. On the one hand, because if Vladimir Putin shows his power he forces the West to take sides in the situation. Proof of this is that the US announced the dispatch of two warships to the Black Sea and that both Washington, Paris and Berlin asked Russia to stop all maneuvers.

On the other hand, because it seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. President Zelenski is working hard to obtain that entry ticket, asking for the support of the main partners of the Atlantic Alliance.

In fact, this Tuesday, April 13, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister met with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General. I also speak by phone with President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This week he will be received in Paris by Emmanuel Macron.

