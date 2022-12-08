“It started just before the outbreak of Covid-19 at Christmas 2019,” Ennis, head of the Herpetological Society of Ireland, told Newsweek. “I noticed a small lump and pain in the middle finger of my right hand. I assumed at first it was a small thorn, but I didn’t. I could see her clearly, so I left her hoping she would come out on her own.”

He added, “I suffered for months from swelling and pain in the finger, and I went to the doctor, who, like me, thought it was a small thorn that caused infections.”

Ennis suffered from “unbearable pain” in his finger, which prompted him to try a clinic specializing in dermatological problems, but the problem was the long waiting list that he had to adhere to until his turn.

While he was waiting his turn, one night Ennis felt such excruciating pain that he decided to take the risk of making a small cut in the place of the pain, and by using forceps to pull out the foreign object, which was a snake’s fang embedded in the skin.

And Ennis indicated that his discovery of the fang on his finger is justified, as he is carrying out rescue or resettlement operations for snakes, and he may sometimes be exposed to strong bites.

Ennis concluded his interview with “Newsweek”, saying that after what happened with him, he examines himself carefully after dealing with snakes for fear of leaving a memory that may remain with him for a long time.