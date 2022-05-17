Ukrainian soldiers are evacuating the last fighters from the port city, considered strategic by Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers said on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) that they are withdrawing their troops from the Azovstal steel plant, the last point of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. Thus, after months of bombing, the port city is now controlled by Russia. The loss of Mariupol is considered a significant defeat for Ukraine.

“The ‘Mariupol’ garrison fulfilled its combat mission,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on the Facebook. “The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units in Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel… the defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time”, he added.

The statement said 53 wounded soldiers were taken from the plant to a hospital in the Russian-controlled city of Novoazovsk. Another 211 people were taken to Olenivka, under the rule of Kremlin-backed separatists.

“We hope we can save our men’s lives”, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video released this morning at the social media. “There are serious injuries among them. They are being taken care of. Ukraine needs its Ukrainian heroes alive.”

Taking Mariupol is considered strategic. In addition to having an outlet to the Black Sea, the conquest of the city gives Moscow a land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.