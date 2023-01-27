Pasqualino Maioneformer singer of the program Friends by Maria De Filippi, made her many fans worry, after a video posted on social media.

He has always been very active, especially on TikTok, but Pasqualino Maione had disappeared for 5 months. A few hours ago, it was he who explained to everyone what happened to him. Unfortunately the singer is battling a health condition who attacked him marrow and the brain. A post covid meningitiswhich as he himself explained, was taken in time.

You will still have to undergo long therapiesbut he said he was optimistic.

The words of Pasqualino Maione

Pasqualino Maione showed himself completely different in a video. Bloated and in pain. He explained that the appearance of him is due to taking the drugs, especially the cortisone. Here are his words:

Hi everyone, I haven’t been on TikTok for five months now. Unfortunately I was unwell, I had a serious health problem that kept me away from social media a bit. No, I haven’t gained weight. It’s the effect of the medicines, of the cortisone, because I’m in therapy and I’m facing a great battle against the pathology that unfortunately has taken over my brain and bone marrow.

I had meningitis, post Covid, which was caught in time thanks to the doctors at Vanvitelli whom I thank so much, who still keep me under therapy and who are trying to make me live as best as possible and heal as soon as possible. The road is still long but we will make it.

Amici’s former singer had already told, in August 2022, of his health conditions after contracting Covid. She had confessed that she had always underestimated that virus, which instead she has bedridden and which resulted in serious consequences.

The infection has affected his brain and marrow and now he will have to continue to heal himself until he is completely healed. After the video, Pasqualino Maione was embraced by one great wave of affection. Many fans who have sent him support and encouragement.