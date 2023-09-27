The health authorities confirmed that cases of cholera had been detected for the first time since the outbreak of war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, and said that the first case was detected in Gedaref State in late August.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement late on Tuesday evening that 18 people died and 265 were infected with cholera in Gedaref state.

Statement by the Association of Doctors in Sudan:

“3,398 cases of dengue fever were recorded in Gedaref, Red Sea, North Kordofan and Khartoum states, from mid-April to mid-September.”

“This number represents only the tip of the iceberg, and is much lower than the cases of suspected infection in homes and those buried without registration.”

“There are reasons that contributed to the spread of the two diseases, including contamination of drinking water from unburied corpses, in addition to waste, and a lack of equipment in medical services before the rainy season.”

Residents in Gedaref told Reuters that dengue fever, malaria, cholera, and diarrhea are spreading, in part, due to a lack of rainwater drainage and overcrowding in health facilities due to the arrival of displaced people from Khartoum.

Gedaref State, which is located in eastern Sudan, is of vital importance for the country’s agricultural production, and it is also located on the border with Ethiopia.

Dozens of attacks have occurred on health care facilities since the outbreak of the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, and the conflict has caused most of Khartoum’s hospitals to go out of service.

More than 4.2 million have fled their homes due to the war, and nearly 1.2 million have crossed into neighboring countries, putting great pressure on Sudan’s scarce resources.

International relief efforts suffer from a severe lack of funding.

The United Nations said last week that more than 1,200 children had died of suspected measles and malnutrition in displaced camps in White Nile State, while cholera, dengue fever and malaria pose a threat throughout the country.

Dengue fever is endemic in Sudan, and can be severe and sometimes fatal with recurrent infections, making containing its outbreak a long-term concern.