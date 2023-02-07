The Investigative Committee stated that Donetsk, a region loyal to Russia in the territories it controlled in eastern Ukraine, reported the use of chemical weapons by Ukrainian drones near the two cities.

“As a result, Russian soldiers suffer from a deterioration in their health and symptoms of poisoning,” it added, without providing details or specifying the suspected substance.

Since the start of the military operation nearly a year ago, Russia has repeatedly warned that Ukraine may be preparing to use unconventional weapons, such as biological weapons or a bomb containing radioactive material.

Ukraine and its Western allies rejected these accusations, but they considered it a possible prelude to Russia itself resorting to such methods, but placing the blame on Ukraine, which Moscow considered a mere accusation.