Sadio Mane’s contract expires at the end of next season, and doubts remain about his future, with reports that he may move to Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, the 30-year-old said: “This question (about my future) will be answered after the Champions League.”

He added, “After the Champions League final, I will reveal whether I will continue or leave.”

Before Mane, Liverpool’s top scorer, Mohamed Salah, confirmed today that he will continue with Liverpool during the next season 2022-2023.

Salah added, “I do not want to talk about the contract at the moment, but I confirm that I will continue with the team next season.”

The sons of Jurgen Klopp are waiting for a fateful match, on Saturday, against Real Madrid, for the final of the “Champions League”.

Commenting on Salah and Mane’s conversation, German coach Klopp said: “The result in Paris (the Stade de France will host the final) will not affect the negotiations with Salah or Mane,” adding that all his players “are already aware of the club’s intentions regarding their future.”