Jalisco.- The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) filed a criminal complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), to investigate whether a restaurant in Amatitán, Jalisco, has proper documentation to have animals such as camels and a capuchin monkey.

The above, after a video taken in said business went viral, where workers are seen beating a camel strongly.

Through a video published in social networksyou can see how a camel attacks a person inside a kind of cage. After this, a woman and a man enter the cage to hit the animal, which lies down on the person who attacked; These events allegedly occurred in the Restaurant “The Camels Agaves”.

Hours later, through a bulletin, it was reported that the Profepa carried out an inspection visit “to a restaurant”, after images were disseminated on social networks of an incident in which a person is observed hit still camel.

“The objective of the inspection was to verify the legality of the specimens, products and by-products of wildlife, as well as the conditions in which they are found, in accordance with the General Law of Wildlife, its Regulations and NOM-059-SEMARNAT- 2010”, is detailed in the bulletin.

“During the inspection, they found a Capuchin monkey (Cebus apella) and two copies of dromedary camel (Camelus dromedarius), one male and other femaleit was found the lack of security guarantees for civil society and the dignified and respectful treatment towards the specimensas well as the absence of the management plan previously approved by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), and the lack of an authorization for the possession of the animals, imply an imminent risk of ecological imbalance. Therefore, as a security measure, the precautionary seizure of the specimens was imposed.”

The capuchin monkey that is in the restaurant.

However, it is added, the people who attended the inspection visit refused to allow the access of the personnel of Profepathus preventing the imposition of said security measure.

Before that the Profepa filed a criminal complaint before the FGR and requested that he be recognized as a victim or offended party and assist in the integration of the merit investigation, “in order to provide all the conducive means of evidence to achieve a fair and equitable administration and administration of justice, guaranteeing that the state complies with the obligation to ensure that the right to a healthy and adequate environment is not violated”.

Networking

When the complaint was camel attackusers thought that the aforementioned restaurant was not an appropriate place for animals such as camels, since it is not their natural habitat.

They made a call to Profepa and Semarnatso that they take the animals that are in that business and put them in “a better place to live and free from exploitation and mistreatment.”