Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 19:43

São Paulo mayoral candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) said he will participate in debates that have rules that guarantee discussions around the city and that do not conflict with his campaign agenda.

On the morning of this Monday, the 19th, the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the former presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and Boulos failed to appear at the debate promoted by Look at ESPM. Behind the scenes, the reason given was Pablo Marçal’s (PRTB) stance in previous debates, with attacks on competitors. The withdrawal was criticized by Pablo Marçal (PRTB), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Mariana Helena (Novo) who attended the debate.

During a meeting with councilors and female leaders, held at Galpão Greta, in Vila Anglo Brasileira, the federal deputy said that the municipality is going through a moment that requires seriousness and that there is no room for vulgarity.

“What the people of São Paulo want is a mayor who has real proposals to help those who wait eight hours in line at a UPA, or those who wait more than a year for a cardiology exam or a simple endoscopy. That is what I want to present, both in our campaign and in the debates,” he said.

The PSOL member stated that he considers the debates important for democracy and that he intends to attend the others scheduled until the first round, as long as they are propositional.