In recent years, a strong rivalry has developed between Club América and Club de Fútbol Monterrey because they have had to face each other in important instances and even in a final in the 2019 Apertura where the Sultana del Sol team was crowned. North.
The rivalry has caused a strong enmity between the fans, so each game both teams want to spoil theirs with victory. Unfortunately for the Gang last weekend they had to take home a loss and lost a streak of 12 consecutive games without defeat.
The people from Monterrey fell 2-1 at the Azteca Stadium and although they could have deserved something more, the individual errors would cause their defeat and one in particular was the missed penalty in compensation for Joao Rojas who lost the opportunity to gain the trust of vucetich and the hobby
In the press conference after the game, the coach, Victor Manuel Vucetich, He assured that it was not his decision for the Colombian to take the penalty but rather his teammates in a show of solidarity and support so that he had the chance to score after the long period in which he was injured.
Unfortunately, the player was unable to score the goal and wasted an important opportunity to stand out in front of the fans, regardless of this, the Ecuadorian will remain as a substitute, as the level of his teammates is still far ahead of his and he will have to continue working to continue receiving minutes on court.
