The midfielder born in 2002 is aimed at by Marotta and Ausilio: he has already been viewed by Baccin and Colidio could be the technical counterpart to lower the price. Business to be closed for January or June
This Carlos Alcaraz is not from Murcia, Spain, but from La Plata, province of Baires. He’s not number one in the rankings and he doesn’t even score. If anything, he scores goals and with one he sent a people, that of Racing, into ecstasy, which among the fans puts Diego Milito and Lautaro Martinez in the front row.
