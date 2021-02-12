Myanmar’s military leadership has announced an amnesty for over 23,000 prisoners. The mass protests continue, the police use rubber bullets.

RANGOON afp | Strengthened by US sanctions, opponents of the military junta in Myanmar took to the streets for the seventh day in a row. The nationwide protests were largely peaceful at first, but police in Mawlamyine town used rubber bullets against students. The military junta released more than 23,000 detainees from prisons on a public holiday. Human rights activists feared that the army was trying to make room in the overcrowded prisons for arrested demonstrators.

There were mass rallies on Friday in the trading metropolis of Rangoon, among other places. These included supporters of various clubs in the English Premier League, which is popular in the country. They protested together against the military junta. “I hate the military coup more than Manchester United,” read a poster.

In the eastern port city of Mawlamyine, police intervened against a student sit-in. Video footage showed security forces carrying away several demonstrators. At least five people were arrested. The participants in the nationwide protests are calling, among other things, for the release of the de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been deposed and imprisoned by the military.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing Min Aung Hlaing called on the strikers to resume work. They should return to work immediately “in the interests of the country and the people,” he said in a speech, according to state media.

Room for new political prisoners

Mass discharges from the overcrowded state prisons are common on major holidays in the Asian country. According to another report, 55 foreign detainees were also released.

According to the non-governmental organization Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 260 people have been arrested in the mass protests against the military leadership that have been going on for a week. Many of them belong to the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi’s party. About 20 have been released. The security forces have used increased violence against demonstrators in the past few days.

AAPP warned, however, that the new rulers were pursuing other goals with the releases. There are concerns that this “should create space for the detention of political prisoners,” said the organization.

The army couped to power on February 1 and deposed Suu Kyi. The military justified its actions with allegations of fraud in the recent elections, which ended with a victory for the NLD. To date, it has not provided any evidence for their allegations. The coup ended a decade of democratic change in the Southeast Asian country. He was sharply condemned by the western states.

The US imposed sanctions on ten military leaders and three gem companies in Myanmar on Thursday. Among other things, military chief Min Aung Hlaing is affected. Possible assets of men in the USA are frozen, and they are prohibited from doing business with US citizens. The EU Parliament also called for sanctions against the military leadership.