Far-reaching decisions were made again at the last Corona summit. Merkel unceremoniously scheduled another meeting on Wednesday.

Update from March 24th, 2:10 p.m .: Angela Merkel has withdrawn the adopted Easter silence in a briefly convened switch with the country bosses. The other resolutions, however, remain valid. The section with the strict Easter measures is therefore deleted from the decision made on Tuesday night. Maundy Thursday is therefore not a public holiday. In a press statement on Wednesday afternoon, Merkel apologized to the population and took responsibility. “This mistake is solely my fault, because in the end I am officially responsible,” said Merkel. The resolution of the so-called Easter calm caused a lot of displeasure, as many questions about the Easter lockdown were still unanswered.

Update from March 24th, 11.30 a.m .: After the ongoing criticism of the resolutions of the Corona summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced renewed consultations for Wednesday. And already announced the first hammer: The Easter silence will be withdrawn.

Corona summit by the federal and state governments on Monday: marathon session on measures

First report from March 23, 10:00 a.m .: Berlin – the federal and state corona summit lasted 15 hours. A marathon session. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) only appeared in front of the cameras at 2.37 a.m. to present the new resolutions to combat the corona pandemic. Both Müller and Söder described the deliberations as a “difficult birth”. The Bavarian Prime Minister, in turn, was satisfied that the “cautious” had prevailed at the Corona summit.

The so-called third wave of the pandemic is to be broken with a tough lockdown over the Easter holidays. Due to the increasing number of infections in the Federal Republic, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country leaders agreed on extensive measures. An overview.

Corona in Germany: federal-state consultations with new resolutions to combat the pandemic

Extension of the lockdown

The corona lockdown * and thus the existing rules in the Federal Republic of Germany will be extended until April 18 – previously it was valid until March 28. This also applies to the emergency brake, which was decided at the beginning of March. This should take effect in the event of a seven-day incidence * of more than 100 new corona infections in 100,000 residents. From then on, stricter corona measures will apply again. The mark has already been exceeded in numerous federal states and regions. Nationwide, too, the incidence value is above the critical threshold of 100. It was also agreed that further measures will be taken in rural districts with an incidence above the 100 threshold. This can include, among other things, the mask requirement for passengers in the car or exit restrictions again.

Strict “rest period” over Easter

In order to break the so-called third wave of the Corona * pandemic development, public, private and economic life in Germany should largely come to a standstill over Easter. From April 1st to 5th, that is from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday, there will be an “extended rest period”. Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday are defined once as rest days. According to the federal-state resolution, the motto is: Stay at home! During the corresponding period over Easter, a maximum of five people from two households – not counting children under 14 years of age – are allowed to meet. The shops should be closed during this time, only on Holy Saturday the “food retail in the narrow sense” is allowed to open. Meetings are forbidden in public spaces, services should take place virtually as possible. According to the Chancellor, the Easter holidays should be a “resting phase”.

to travel

“The federal and state governments continue to urge all citizens to refrain from travel that is not absolutely necessary at home and abroad,” is the resolution of the current Corona summit. It doesn’t just stop at appeals. Airlines should test travelers for Corona before departure to Germany *. In addition, a “general obligation to test before departure for entry requirements for flights to Germany” is to be stipulated in the Infection Protection Act.

Increased corona tests after Easter

“After Easter, extensive testing will play an even more crucial role in combating the pandemic,” is another decision taken by the federal and state governments. As a result, nationwide corona tests are currently being introduced at schools and daycare centers. Model projects should show whether and how corona tests can enable opening steps.

Home office and help for companies

Companies are being asked again to enable their employees to work from home. In addition, their test offers are to be expanded. Employees who are unable to work from home should be able to have themselves tested twice a week if possible. According to the summit resolution, the federal government will “develop a supplementary aid instrument within the framework of European law” for companies that are particularly hard hit by the corona-related closings.

On April 12, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the federal states want to discuss the corona measures again.

