The corona virus is spreading in Germany, new measures have already been ordered. Chancellor Merkel is now speaking and making it clear – but is also receiving criticism.

Chancellor Angela Merkel logs in to the Coronavirus pandemic urgently to speak.

logs in to the urgently to speak. It calls on citizens to stay at home and limit contacts as much as possible (see first report from October 17th).

and limit contacts as much as possible (see first report from October 17th). Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) attacked Merkel sharply after this video message – and was attacked for it himself (see update from October 19, 9:39 a.m.).

(FDP) attacked Merkel sharply after this video message – and was attacked for it himself (see update from October 19, 9:39 a.m.). You can find them here basic facts about the coronavirus*. You can also see the latest here Case numbers in Germany as a card *. The most important information is also available on ours Corona News Facebook page.

Update from October 19, 9:39 a.m.: In a three-way roundtable with FDP vice-president Wolfgang Kubicki, CSU * Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer and SPD * health expert Karl Lauterbach the tatters flew to the corona crisis. Kubicki threw Chancellor Angela Merkel* (CDU *) not only propose to deal with their video message (see update from October 18, 9:30 a.m.) to a “Act of desperation” got carried away, but rather exaggerate the drama of the situation because of one Overload of the health system Germany is, in his opinion, “miles away”.

“In this respect, we should concentrate on the measures that really make sense and not the population in Fear and Loathing move ”, Kubicki railed on Sunday evening in Live video talk with the image-Editorial staff. Statements that made Scheuer the FDP politician conspiracy theories accuse: “I don’t know whether Mr. Kubicki is wearing an aluminum helmet.” Lauterbach agreed with him. Merkel’s warning was given the nationwide high R-value * absolutely appropriate.

Is under criticism for her Corona video appeal: Chancellor Angela Merkel © OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL / AFP

Update from October 18, 7:20 p.m .: With a dramatic one Video message wanted to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) the people in Germany on a responsible course in the weekend Corona crisis swear in. But there are criticism on the actions of the head of government.

“If the Chancellor sees such a drama, she has to immediately submit a government statement,” complained FDP leader Christian Lindner in the Picture on sunday. “A podcast does not replace the debate in the Bundestag when it comes to fundamental rights.” In general, there is criticism of the way Merkel and the Prime Minister work – even at the Union and the SPD.

Merkel turns to Germany with a dramatic video message – Now Söder is stepping up

Update from October 18, 2020, 9.30 a.m .: It was a dramatic one appeal, the Angela Merkel on Saturday in one Video message addressed to the people. after the Corona numbers had literally exploded in Germany in the past few days, the judged Chancellor Clear words to all fellow citizens: “Refrain from any trip that is not really necessary, any celebration that is not really necessary. Please stay at home wherever possible, at your place of residence. ”

The pandemic I also want to get a grip as quickly as possible Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder. After this Bavaria was particularly affected numerically in the past few days, explained Söder Picture on sunday: “The situation is serious. If we don’t take countermeasures quickly, it will corona out of control. If you hesitate, you risk a second Lockdown“Clarified the Prime Minister. “Carefulness, caution and solidarity have never been as important as now.”

Merkel turns to citizens in a video: “Stay at home” – a dramatic message emerged

Update from October 17, 2020, 5.40 p.m.: That yourself Angela Merkel (CDU) would express very emotionally in their video message on Saturday, had already emerged in the last few days. It had already become very clear on Wednesday after the conference with the prime ministers. And she replied on Thursday too Summit consultations in Brussels: “The question of how we can get out of this pandemic come out that decides who health of many

People. That decides on the question: How many people have to die? And it also decides ours economic efficiency. “

Angela Merkel (CDU) on the Corona situation in Germany: Corona traffic lights are already red in many places

First report from October 17th, 2020, 12.16 p.m.: Berlin – On Wednesday they had State leaders and federal politicians suitable after a tough conference. New measures, similar nationwide, should be implemented again Curb the spread of the coronavirus *. The uniform strict line is clear. The Development of the corona pandemic in Germany makes them necessary.

The introduced Corona traffic light * is red in many places. But that means curfew, restaurant closings and a ban on alcohol no exit restrictions. At least not yet. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder has already indicated that he does not want to rule out a second lockdown. The second wave * can no longer be denied, he added.

Coronavirus in Germany: Merkel’s appeal unequivocally – “Meet with significantly fewer people”

Well speaks Chancellor Angela Merkel * and addresses itself dramatically directly to the German citizens. “Meet you with significantly fewer peoplewhether outside or at home, “Merkel appeals via video,”do without any tripwhich is not really necessary, on every celebrationthat is not really necessary. “

Here #barrier-free:

We are in a serious phase of the #Corona-Pandemic. Chancellor #Merkel appeals to the citizens to significantly reduce their contacts – and to forego unnecessary trips and celebrations. pic.twitter.com/JJAdfpsYUz – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) October 17, 2020

Coronavirus podcast by Angela Merkel: “Stay at home whenever possible”

The high infection rates the Federal Government and Chancellor had moved on Saturday to the podcast to publish. “You’re welcome stay home whenever possible, at their place of residence “, demands Angela Merkel and at the same time shows himself to be compassionate: “I know that doesn’t just sound harsh, in individual cases that is also a serious waiver. “

The “comparatively relaxed summer” is now over, explains the Chancellor, and Germany is now in a “very serious phase of the corona pandemic“. “We are now difficult months before, ”her serious outlook.

Merkel call: Avoid uncontrolled spread – “We have to go further now”

That is why the waiver must now be made so that the health system, schools, daycare centers, the economy and jobs do not suffer even more. “We have to do everything now so that the virus does not spread uncontrollably. Every day counts“, Says Merkel,” So what can each and every one of us do to ensure that the numbers go down again? A lot, most of it simply because each and every one of us consistently maintains the minimum distance, wears mouth and nose protection, and complies with hygiene rules. But we have to go further now.“

According to Angela Merkel, this means: “If each of us has encounters outside of our own family for a while now significantly reduced, then it can succeed the trend to more and more Stop and reverse infections. “Consideration and common sense are the most effective means of combating the pandemic, the Chancellor concluded in her urgent appeal. (moe) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL / AFP