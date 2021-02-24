It’s not going as fast as hoped: Health Minister Spahn had to withdraw his announcement about rapid tests. He will have to justify that in the Bundestag.

The criticism of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) does not stop (see update from February 24th, 12.30 p.m.).

On Wednesday he will answer questions from members of the Bundestag * about corona self-tests.

He had to withdraw his announcement of the trial offer from March 1st. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also intervened (see first report).

Update from February 24th, 12.30 p.m .: Health Minister Jens Spahn is not having it easy at the moment. Because of the back and forth in the discussion about free corona rapid tests, SPD parliamentary director Carsten Schneider has now sharply attacked the CDU politician: “I’m shocked at the lack of professionalism,” said Schneider, according to AFP on Wednesday. He accused Spahn of not having sufficiently clarified the practical requirements for using the rapid tests or their financing before he announced them on Twitter for March 1.

“You can’t rule this country via Twitter,” Schneider said. There is “too much announcement and too little substance” at Spahn. The costs for the free rapid tests announced by Spahn, which have since been postponed, are also likely to “easily add up to billions of euros per week”. Its concept seems to be “not yet fully fermented”. Basically, however, the SPD politician considers the expansion of the tests to be the right strategy. On the one hand, these are the key to more openings; on the other hand, continuing the lockdown is even more expensive.

Jens Spahn will have the opportunity to speak out on urgent questions in the Bundestag from 1 p.m. In this ticker you can read the most important developments in these government surveys.

Corona rapid tests in Germany: Jens Spahn had to row back – violent criticism was the result

First report from February 24th, 10:32 am: Berlin – Corona easing would have to be accompanied by a test strategy, digital possibilities and rapid vaccination. For example, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet summed it up on Tuesday. Despite stagnating corona numbers, politics and business are intensely discussing openings. Or at least through perspectives, for example in the form of step-by-step plans. But what is coming more and more into focus: Rapid tests – carried out by both specialist staff and laypeople as a so-called self-test. There is a lot of hope in them.

For Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), however, this topic is currently becoming a political nightmare again: he originally announced that from March 1st an offer would be made for all citizens to be tested free of charge by trained staff with rapid antigen tests – for example in Test centers, practices or pharmacies. Chancellor Merkel and Vice Chancellor Scholz conceded this plan on Tuesday. Now the topic should only be discussed at the Corona summit on March 3.

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) criticized at an online event, in Germany approvals "always took so long". He hopes that after the postponed start of the submission of rapid tests there will be a solution next week. Söder also said that you can do a lot with many rapid tests. "If we had 300 million a month for Germany, then we could enable much more freedom in many areas."

Health Minister Spahn in the criticism: At 1 p.m. he answered questions about corona self-tests in the Bundestag

On Wednesday at 1 p.m. Jens Spahn had to comment on the test debacle in front of the Bundestag. Critical questions from MPs are to be expected. Even the leader of the SPD parliamentary group referred to Spahn as an "announcement minister". The FDP proposed to pave the way for gradual easing with a regulation modeled on Austria. A corresponding application should be submitted to the Bundestag this week. "When testing, we have to push the tube, not the brake," said FDP member Andrew Ullmann of the German press agency.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also plays a decisive role in the subject: Nach image-Information, you should have Spahn again on Tuesday morning. Your goal seems to be to integrate the tests into the agreed concept at the next corona summit and not to rush ahead. Perhaps too many questions were still unanswered on Monday, writes about the Southgerman newspaper. Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus also recently said about the planned large-scale test strategy: "It doesn't matter whether that's seven days before or seven days later. It is crucial that this is properly organized."

Merkel’s apparently tough line against her health ministers is currently unusual, as she repeatedly emphasized in past press conferences what a “great job” Spahn was doing. But she also took the scepter again and again when it came to vaccination.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU): After the vaccination debacle, now the test debacle? The minister will answer MEPs questions on Wednesday. © Dorothée Barth / dpa

Jens Spahn (CDU): Special approval for corona self-tests – available from discounters, among others

After all, Spahn goes to the Bundestag with good news: The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices has issued the first three special approvals for corona tests for self-use by laypeople. In all three tests, the samples would be obtained by swabbing the front of the nose. Spahn said in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin” that the self-tests should be available from discounters in the next few days. He assumed that further self-tests could be approved in the coming week.

Meanwhile, Spahn made the next suggestion: a combination of more rapid tests and self-tests for everyone. "There are now significantly more rapid tests and now also self-tests available," said the CDU politician of the dpa. Regarding rapid tests that have to be carried out by trained personnel, Spahn explained: "More rapid tests can help us to become more secure in everyday life. When we want to visit the grandmother, for those in need of care in the home or when traveling." These tests by trained third parties make sense where confirmed proof of the result is needed. In return, they should be available at low levels and free of charge. Self-tests, on the other hand, could provide security in specific situations, said Spahn: "Before you go to an event, have your hair cut or go to the theater."

