By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – The United States will send deported migrants to Guatemala directly by plane, the country’s foreign minister announced on Thursday, in a policy shift that could end a practice in which hundreds of deportees were once deported. left at a remote border in the middle of the jungle.

Chancellor Pedro Brolo’s comments came after White House meetings with US officials this week, which he described on Twitter as “very productive.”

“The most important thing is that they pledged to send return flights to the migrant return center,” Brolo told Reuters. “So that they don’t enter El Ceibo anymore,” he said, referring to the border post in the middle of the forest.

The return center for migrants is located in Guatemala City. The deportees are mostly migrants detained on the US-Mexico border trying to reach the US.

Brolo said he was emphatic that Guatemala would only receive its own citizens by air and some Hondurans by land.

The US policy of returning flights to southern Mexico has caused a ripple among human rights groups after some 2,500 migrants were left in El Ceibo without the resources to return home.

