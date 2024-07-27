The EU states actually wanted to oppose Viktor Orbán with all their might this week. With his trips to Moscow and Beijing, the Hungarian Prime Minister had offended the other heads of government. Not only because Hungary currently chairs the Council of Ministers and because they only found out about the visits from breaking news reports. But also because Orbán adopted the propaganda of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: It was the European Union that was fueling the war in Ukraine, he claimed. This was a serious violation of the duty of loyal cooperation that binds all governments.