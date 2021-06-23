ofFlorian Naumann shut down

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receive US Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken in Berlin on Wednesday. We report in the news ticker.

On Wednesday, June 23, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel * and Foreign Minister Maas received US Foreign Minister Blinken in Berlin.

Blinken will then take part in the second Libya conference together with Maas (see first report).

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline remains a controversial issue between Germany and the USA (Update from June 23, 8:10 a.m.).

Update from June 23, 11.40 a.m .: Anthony Blinken started his visit to Germany with a conversation with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD). After the talks, the US Secretary of State emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation: In cooperation one can defend common values ​​and combat climate change. Blinken emphasized that the USA had “committed to multilateralism” – yet another rejection of Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump on foreign policy.

Maas mentioned the situation in Iran as one of the subjects of the talks. The tense situation on the eastern border of Ukraine was also discussed. There “nobody can be satisfied with the state of affairs”. Another item on the agenda was the results of the summit between US President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin – Maas spoke of a “success” of the US initiative. Blinken also emphasized at the same time that they would work together against dangerous developments in Russia, for example with a view to Ukraine and how to deal with the oppositionist Alexej Navalny.

The German Foreign Minister named the sanctions imposed on Belarus at the same time as an example of jointly assuming responsibility. The ruler there, Alexander Lukashenko, had only reacted angrily to the measures on Wednesday night – and attacked Maas personally.

Update from June 23, 8:10 a.m .: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Germany on his inaugural visit. It landed in Berlin on Wednesday morning. Blinken will be received in the morning by Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for a discussion on bilateral, regional and international issues. In the afternoon, Blinken will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel (see first report). The US Secretary of State is also attending the second international Libya conference, which will be hosted by the federal government on Wednesday.

A controversial topic in the relations between Germany and the USA is the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – even if the signs are now pointing to relaxation. After her meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall in mid-June, Merkel said she saw the talks on the controversial project on the right track. The US government decided in May not to impose any further sanctions on the construction of the Baltic Sea pipeline. Washington is now demanding that the federal government be accommodated. Blinken recently said that Berlin could guarantee that Ukraine will not lose any transit fees for gas in the future. In addition, measures could be defined together with Germany that would be triggered automatically if Russia increased the pressure on Ukraine.

Biden’s Foreign Minister in Germany – today meeting with Merkel and Maas

First report from June 23rd: Berlin – Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) expects a high visit on Wednesday in the Chancellery in Berlin: The US Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken has announced a visit to the German capital. As government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced on Friday, Blinken will be received by the Federal Chancellor and his German counterpart Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) in the Federal Chancellery *.

US Secretary of State Blinken visits Berlin – meeting with Merkel and Maas

At the invitation of Maas, Blinken will then take part in the second Libya conference, which will take place on Wednesday at the Federal Foreign Office. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also expected. In addition, the two foreign ministers should also meet for bilateral talks on foreign policy issues, as a spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office * confirmed. A joint visit to the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe is planned for Thursday, where Maas and Blinken are supposed to sign an agreement for closer cooperation between Germany and the USA.

On Friday, the US Secretary of State will travel to Paris, where a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is planned. At the end of his trip, Blinken is expected in Rome, where he will chair a meeting of the anti-IS coalition with the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio. The 59-year-old will then take part in a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Bari, Italy.

Most recently, the EU, the USA, Canada and Great Britain jointly increased the pressure on the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. In a coordinated action, they imposed sanctions on Monday against those responsible for the forced landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Belarus. Blinken stated that the coordinated approach shows the determination of the West to hold Lukashenko’s “regime” accountable for “repression and its affronts against international norms”. (fd / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA