Prime Minister of Spain was received separately, first by Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and then by Arthur Lira (PP-AL)

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, made an institutional visit to the National Congress this Wednesday (March 6, 2024) after the meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), at Palácio do Planalto. He was first received by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and met for a few minutes with other senators at the Senado Museum. Afterwards, he met the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the Noble Hall of the Congress. There were no speeches during Sánchez's time in Congress.