President of the Chamber is in Bahia at the invitation of deputy Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA)

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), traveled to Salvador (BA) this Friday (9.Feb.2024) to enjoy Carnival, at the invitation of the deputy Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA). Lira embarked for Bahia after meeting the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to discuss the relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.

The party of the deputy ally of the president of the Chamber is being called “Elmar Folia” by guests. Elmar invited some politicians to his event in the capital of Bahia. He is a pre-candidate for president of the Chamber for 2025 and is, so far, favorite to receive Lira's support.

Lira and Elmar were photographed in the block Vumborawhich runs the Barra-Ondina circuit and features singer Bell Marques.

Before going to Bahia, Lira and Lula talked. Both committed to talking more frequently. To this end, the name chosen to mediate the conversations becomes that of the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costawhich has the preference of the President of the Chamber within the Executive.

The minister of SRI (Secretariat of Institutional Relations), Alexandre Padilha, minimized Lira's choice to have Rui Costa as her interlocutor. He said that the government never broke dialogue with Congress and that Lula “reaffirmed the role” from SRI.