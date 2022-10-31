President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Monday (31) with the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, in a hotel near Avenida Paulista, in the central region of the capital. Fernández came to Brazil to greet PT after his victory at the polls on Sunday (30). The two had a closed-door meeting, and then had lunch together.

The Argentine president published a short video on his Twitter account in which he appears hugging Lula. “All my love, admiration and respect, dear companion. We have a future that embraces us and summons us”, she wrote in the publication. After the meeting, he made a statement published on the social networks of the Pink House.

According to Fernandez, Lula informed him that his first trip as president of Brazil will be to Argentina. “He gave me the great joy of telling me that his first visit will be to Argentina. He also told me that he will visit us before taking over and he knows that Argentina is his home,” he told reporters.

“I had great joy in meeting my dear friend and president-elect of Brazil Lula. Everyone knows my bond with Lula. The esteem, the highest consideration I can have for someone, I have for him. The truth is that I didn’t want to be absent today here knowing the difficult moments he went through”, said Fernandez.

“With Lula, we share the same objective, which is the need for integration in Latin America, the need for democracy to be consolidated throughout the continent, and the need for electoral processes to be duly respected,” he added.

The president-elect also commented on the meeting with Fernandez on social media. “The Argentine nation is a brother country and I am happy to resume friendship. We are going to strengthen our cooperation for a better future for our peoples”, said Lula.

The PT won the second round of the presidential election with 60.3 million votes (50.9%). Current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who sought re-election, came out with 58.2 million votes (49.1%).