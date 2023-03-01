Minister did not speak of values, but said she expected a “robust contribution” from the White House to the fund’s efforts

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, met this Tuesday afternoon (28.Feb.2023) with the United States Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry. At the meeting, she reinforced the US government’s decision to mobilize resources for the Amazon Fund.

“It’s not just a sign [de que o governo americano vai participar do Fundo Amazônia]. It’s a decision”declared Marina to journalists.

Despite having reaffirmed the participation of the United States, the minister did not mention values, but said she expected a “Strong Contribution” for the efforts.

