By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The Ministry of Economy is talking to the transition team to suggest improvements to the country’s fiscal framework, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday after meeting with former Minister Fernando Haddad, who is bridging the gap between the elected government and the economic team of the current administration.

“The Treasury made a proposal to revise the ceiling, the SPE (Secretariat for Economic Policy) is also making another proposal, and we are certainly talking to the transition, the Economy, showing that there are improvements,” he said at an event promoted by the National Treasury. .

Also after the meeting, Haddad, who is quoted to lead the Ministry of Finance in the management of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, told journalists that he is doing “all the political interface of the transition group from now on with the team of the Minister Paulo Guedes”.

At the event, Guedes argued that the spending ceiling was poorly constructed and that fiscal principles should focus on the sustainability of public debt.

The proposals made by the Treasury and the Secretariat for Economic Policy have different rules, but both are based on the search for a trajectory of debt stabilization.

Members of the Transition Economics group have stated that the elected government will still discuss its fiscal framework proposal, but suggest that the way forward may be to define an anchor based on public debt.

The Transition PEC, approved on Wednesday night in the Senate plenary, provides that the government will need to approve a complementary bill establishing a framework to replace the ceiling by August 2023.

In this Thursday’s presentation, the Minister of Economy also stated that Treasury projections indicate that the government’s gross debt should end this year below 74% of GDP – in October, the indicator was at 76.8%.

(Edited by Camila Moreira and Isabel Versiani)