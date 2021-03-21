After his controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, which became the talk of the Western press, British Prince Harry wrote the introduction to a new book to support the children of health workers who died in the Corona virus pandemic, in which he shared with them the pain he suffered when he was a boy after the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Harry revealed that the loss of his mother at the age of twelve left a big hole inside him, according to his book, which was published in the “Times of London” newspaper.

“Hospital by the Hill” by Chris Connaughton tells the story of a young man whose mother worked in a hospital and died during an epidemic, and will be given to children who have suffered similar losses. According to Arabic.

As for the introduction, the prince wrote in it: “While I wish I could hug you now, I hope this story can give you comfort in knowing that you are not alone. When I was a young child I lost my mother. At that time I did not want to believe or accept that. “This left a big hole inside me. I realize how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time this gap will be filled with a lot of love and support.”

He added, “We all deal with loss in different ways, but when a parent goes to Heaven, I am told that their spirit, love and memories do not. They always haunt us, and you can hold on to it forever. I think that is true.”

It is noteworthy that Prince Harry had spoken on several occasions about the pain he suffered following the sudden death of his mother, and therefore caring for mental and psychological health was an essential part of his charitable work.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997.