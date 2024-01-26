Departure must be made official this Friday (26th January); Minister of Infrastructure has disagreements with head of the Civil House

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, decided to fire Guillermo Ferraro as Minister of Infrastructure, according to Argentine newspapers Clarin It is La Nation. The official announcement should be made this Friday (January 26, 2024), less than 2 months after the start of the government.

Ferraro would be responsible for leaking information from interministerial meetings held twice a week at Casa Rosada. In one of them, the president criticized governors and promised to leave them “without a penny”.

According to the newspapers, the fact that Ferraro had disagreements with the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Nicolás Posse, also factored into his dismissal. He is one of the members of the government that Milei would trust most.

With the minister's departure, the ministry could be transformed into an Economy secretariat, headed by Luis “Toto” Caputo. Upon assuming government, Milei cut the number of ministries in half. Of the 18 under Alberto Fernández's administration, he left 9.

The downsizing of the 1st level had been a campaign promise from Milei. He criticized the number of ministries in the previous government. In this ocasion, stated that there would be 8 ministers in his mandate. He later decided to keep the Health one, bringing the total to 9.

Of the 9 ministries, 2 were characterized as “super ministries”, one of them being Infrastructure, which brought together Transport, Public Works, Mining, Energy and Communications. The other, Human Capital, covered Social Development, Work and Education.