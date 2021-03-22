Fans of the American pop singer, Britney Spears, demanded that she give an interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which she talks about her private life and her legal battles with her father. Similar to the experience of Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle.

The American newspaper “New York Times” produced a new documentary film entitled “Brittney Framing”, which talks about her father Jimmy Spears’ guardianship over her, and her fortune of $ 60 million for 12 years due to problems about her mental health.

An informed source said that Spears had previously thought about telling her story publicly, because she did not like to be told by others, but she hesitated because she hates interviewing.

The source indicated that if Britney Spears took this step, Oprah would be her first choice. But “Britney will have to take certain steps before speaking out.”

Britney told Oprah in 2002, at the age of 20, that she wanted to know herself, what she wanted, and “not having people tell her what she does”.