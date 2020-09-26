Highlights: The meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut triggered speculation in political circles

The meeting between former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has triggered speculation in political circles. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut came in front of the media and clarified on meeting Fadnavis. Raut said that Devendra met Fadnavis to discuss some issues. He also said that the alliance which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal does not consider it as NDA.

On meeting Fadnavis and the Akali Dal splitting from the NDA, Sanjay Raut said, the strong pillars of the NDA were the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal. The Shiv Sena was forced to exit the NDA, now the Akali Dal left. NDA has got new partners now, I wish them all the best. I do not consider NDA as an alliance in which Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are not there.

Differences regarding ideology, but not enemies

Sanjay Raut further said, ‘I met Devendra Fadnavis to discuss some issues. He is a former CM and has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra as well as the incharge of Bihar elections. Sanjay Raut further said, ‘There may be differences of opinion but we are not enemies. The Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) knew about our meeting.



We were both old colleagues, the rest of the paying guests

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had also targeted the central government on the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Sanjay Raut had said, “Whatever the Prime Minister is saying, if there is a minister resign after this, there is something wrong.” Raut had further said, ‘We did not leave NDA. They were doing the politics of lies, due to which we were forced. Both of us were the oldest associates, the rest are paying guests.

Speculation intensified by meeting at lunch

Let us tell you that Fadnavis and Raut met during lunch at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Saturday. After this, the market of speculation in Maharashtra politics became hot. This is said to be the first meeting between the two leaders after the Shiv Sena formed Congress and NCP coalition governments in Maharashtra.

Meeting for interview of Fadnavis in Saamana!

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay had said that Raut had expressed a desire to interview Fadnavis for the Sena mouthpiece Saamana and the meeting was held to discuss it.