McCarthy has been driven since his start as leader of the US House of Representatives. Now eight radical party colleagues are chasing him out of office – with serious consequences.

Washington – The historic ouster of US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by the radical wing of the Republicans is bringing the US Parliament to a standstill until further notice and having repercussions far beyond the US. A majority of the House of Congress voted Tuesday to remove McCarthy from his powerful post. The background is an internal revolt among the Republicans. It is the first time in US history that a chairman of the House of Representatives has lost his job in this way.

McCarthy is deposed by radical party colleagues: chaos in the US Parliament

The action is the culmination of a long struggle by the Republicans for nothing less than the essence of the party. Republican hardliner Matt Gaetz and seven other Republicans from the right-wing fringe of the group voted to remove McCarthy from power. The Democrats in the House of Representatives, in turn, refrained from coming to McCarthy’s aid and also voted against him. The Republicans actually have the say in the chamber, but only by a narrow margin. The overwhelming majority of the Republican faction supported McCarthy, but the eight rebels created a narrow majority against him.

Kevin McCarthy was removed as leader of the US House of Representatives by vote. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Gaetz and his colleagues accused McCarthy of violating intra-party agreements and preferring to work together with US President Joe Biden and his Democrats instead of representing the interests of his group. Among other things, Gaetz was bothered by the fact that McCarthy had averted an impending government shutdown at the last moment with the votes of Democrats last weekend. Gaetz said McCarthy was part of the Washington “swamp.”

US House of Representatives without a leader: McCarthy’s replacement is urgently needed

Until a new chairman is elected, nothing will happen in the House of Representatives: legislative work is on hold for the time being. And this at a time when Congress, among other things, has to pass a federal budget. An agreed transition budget expires in mid-November. If no new budget is passed by then, the USA will once again be heading towards a standstill in government business.

Parliament must also decide on new aid for Ukraine and the war against Russia. The interim budget does not provide for any further aid for the country. This does not mean that the USA will no longer support Kiev from now on. However, the money approved so far is running out and new funds are needed.

In addition, a constitutionally important position is vacant. The chairman of the House of Representatives comes third in the state ranking after the president and his vice president. The Republican Patrick McHenry takes on formal tasks as interim chairman, but does not fill the role politically. The first to announce their ambitions were Trump loyalist Jim Jordan from Ohio and the previous number two in the chamber, Steve Scalise from Louisiana

Radical Republicans ensure McCarthy’s removal

Gaetz has been one of McCarthy’s bitterest opponents for some time. The 41-year-old represents right-wing positions and spreads conspiracy theories. He stands firmly at Donald Trump’s side and, with a view to the revolt, said that he was just “cleaning house” for the time when Trump returns to the top of the government.

McCarthy gave a press conference after being voted out. In a partly emotional, partly aggressive performance, the 58-year-old dealt against his opponents, especially against Gaetz. This was never about content, but only about personal matters – and about getting media attention. Nothing that Gaetz said is true. With a smile on his face, the man who was shot announced that he was at peace with himself and, looking back, wouldn’t do anything differently. Self-deprecatingly, he added: “I made history, right?” (Christiane Jacket and Magdalena Tröndle)