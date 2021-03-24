NAfter the massive criticism of the Easter resolutions of the Bund-Länder-Round at the beginning of the week, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to consult with the Prime Ministers of the Länder again at short notice. At 11 a.m. there will be a call between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister, the German Press Agency and the Reuters news agency learned. It will be about dealing with the ongoing criticism. The main reason for displeasure was that after the hours of corona consultations on Tuesday night, the implementation of central resolutions was still open.

Shortly before the video conference, which was surprisingly called on Wednesday morning, the CDU federal chairman Armin Laschet clearly criticized the previous policy method of the federal and state governments in dealing with the pandemic. The federal and state governments would have to “change their method of governance,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister during a briefing in the state parliament in Düsseldorf. The most recent Prime Minister’s Conference “disappointed people when you sit there from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m., negotiating for hours only in small groups.” Laschet spoke of “the self-criticism of someone who was there. We can’t go on like this. ”He expects that in the group called at short notice they will talk“ very critically ”about“ what happened two days ago ”.

Laschet also announced a more flexible vaccination sequence in order to increase the vaccination rate in his state. The NRW Ministry of Health will issue a decree on Wednesday that the entire second priority group will be opened. These are people between the ages of 70 and 80 and other groups. This would enable the local authorities to act even faster. “We’re going to put even more speed in here,” said Laschet.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) will also take part in the switch with the Federal Chancellor on Wednesday. Söder’s government declaration planned for the morning in the Bavarian state parliament on the corona resolutions will therefore be postponed to the afternoon, as a government spokeswoman announced.