The California shooting is just the most recent incident. Now Joe Biden wants to take action against gun violence – but even in his official residence one speaks only of “first steps”.

43,000 people died from firearms in the United States in 2020.

US President Joe Biden * now wants to present an initiative against gun violence.

However, the steps planned by the US President * are not far-reaching.

Washington, DC – “Ghost weapons” are especially on the agenda of US President Joe Biden. Guns assembled by the owners themselves without serial numbers. In crimes committed with such “ghost weapons”, the perpetrators are often difficult to determine, explained the White House *. Biden wants to introduce measures this Thursday (April 8th) to curb the gun violence.

Before his election, Biden campaigned for a tightening of gun law – with which he set himself apart from then incumbent Donald Trump *. Trump was closely associated with the powerful gun lobby, the NRA. In the meantime, Biden is under heavy pressure from party colleagues of his Democrats * to follow up on his promises with deeds.

Gun violence in the US: Dead in California, Colorado and Georgia

This pressure is after the recent bloodbaths in the US gone up.

A few days ago in the city of Orange, California, a man shot four people, including a nine-year-old child, in an office building. In March, a man in Colorado shot dead ten people in a supermarket in a supermarket. Previously, a gun attack on three massage parlors in Georgia * killed eight people, including six women of Asian origin.

Biden wants stricter gun laws – but apparently no significant tightening

What does Biden advocate?

Stricter background checks on gun purchases.

A ban on assault rifles of a military nature (such as the widespread AR-15).

However, these two are among the measures that Biden himself now wants to introduce Not.

A high-ranking White House employee described the measures that Biden wants to set out this Thursday as “first steps”. They were aimed primarily at the “ghost weapons” that are built with the help of 3D printers. Background checks are not yet required for the purchase of the assembly sets.

In addition, Biden should plan:

Help for authorities in the fight against violence in the communities.

Produced the first comprehensive U.S. firearms trade report since 2000.

Gun law in the USA: No tightening under Obama either – and certainly not under Trump

Attempts by the Democrats to tighten the gun law have repeatedly failed in the past few decades, and even the former President Barack Obama made little progress on the whole. The powerful gun lobby NRA has many allies in the US Congress, especially in the Republican Party *.

In his office, Trump vigorously advocated the right to private gun possession and, despite the massacre in Las Vegas (2017, 58 dead) and the school massacre in Parkland (2018, 17 dead), he refrained from any major initiatives to tighten gun law.

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, more than 43,000 people were killed by firearms in the United States in 2020. However, this number also includes suicides. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.