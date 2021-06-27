Six weeks after starting mass vaccination, the city of Botucatu, in the interior of São Paulo, presents a drop of 71.3% in cases of covid-19, according to confirmed the Ministry of Health on Saturday (June 26, 2021).

As part of a Ministry of Health study to test the effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus variants, the municipality vaccinated 66,000 residents with the 1st dose of the immunizer on May 16th.

The campaign’s membership number exceeded expectations, as 60,000 people were expected from the city’s 148,000 residents. Citizens aged 18 to 60 years were vaccinated.

So far, 77,000 people have been vaccinated, more than half of the population. The 2nd dose should start to be applied in August.

According to the city of Botucatu, the moving average of cases from 20 to 26 June was 283 cases per day. Two weeks earlier, the number was 988.

Hospitalization indicators also decreased. On Friday (June 25), 50 people were hospitalized, about 46% less than on June 9, when there were 92.

The research has the participation of the Ministry of Health, Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) and the city of Botucatu, in partnership with the University of Oxford, AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista).

OTHER STUDIES

The research with AstraZeneca’s immunizing agent is not the only one taking place in the country. A study conducted in Serrana, also in the interior of São Paulo, with CoronaVac, indicates that the pandemic can be controlled with 75% of the population vaccinated.

With 45,000 inhabitants, the municipality was chosen by the Butantan Institute due to the high rates of contagion in 2020. According to experts, the effects of vaccination began to reverse the alarming indicators after the application of the 2nd dose in 3 of the 4 vaccination groups.

The city had a drop from 699 cases in March to 251 in April. The number of deaths also increased from 20 to 6 in the same period. Over the course of vaccination, deaths dropped 95% in the city. The number of symptomatic cases of Covid-19 was reduced by 80% and hospitalizations dropped by 86%.

here is the whole (5 MB) of the results.

