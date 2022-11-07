According to the Bloomberg agency, a number of employees whose expertise was essential were accidentally fired. Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced that there would no longer be a warning before suspending the user profile.

Twitter is said to want to reverse some of the terminations that have just taken place. Image: AFP

TAccording to a media report, witter is asking some of the employees who were made redundant on Friday to return to the short message service. The US company is currently in contact with dozens of former employees in order to bring them back, the Bloomberg news agency reports on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some ex-employees who were supposed to come back were wrongly fired. Others were fired before management realized that their work and experience could be necessary for the platform’s future plans. No comment was initially available on Twitter. Twitter only laid off half of its employees on Friday. US workers have already filed a class action lawsuit against Twitter.

Blocked in the future without warning

Meanwhile, the new Twitter owner Elon Musk is again causing unrest among users of the social media platform with further changes. Profiles impersonating someone else without clearly identifying themselves will be permanently banned without warning, Musk announced on the short message service on Sunday. There will no longer be a warning before a user profile is suspended, as Twitter is introducing comprehensive verification. “This will be clearly marked as a condition of signing up for Twitter Blue,” Musk said. Any name change would also lead to the temporary loss of the verification symbol.

According to a media report, however, Twitter plans to postpone the introduction of the check mark, which guarantees the authenticity of the profile, as part of the eight-dollar Twitter Blue subscription until after the US midterm elections on November 8th.